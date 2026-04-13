U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Construction Control Representative Ryan Booher and Chièvres Resident Engineer Gabriel El-Swaify check on soil pressure testing being conducted as part of utilities upgrades being delivered at Chièvres Air Base in Belgium March 10, 2026. The utilities upgrades are key to supporting future growth at the base and are being overseen in close coordination with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux partners. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 02:37
|Photo ID:
|9613263
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-WZ074-1023
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chièvres Air Base Utilities Upgrades [Image 24 of 24], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.