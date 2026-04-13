Chièvres Air Base Presence

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District real estate and construction professionals chat in Europe District’s Benelux Real Estate Field Office on Chièvres Air Base in Belgium March 10, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains both a construction management and real estate services footprint on Chièvres Air Base to primarily serve U.S. Army Garrison Benelux partners. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)