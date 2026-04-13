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    Chièvres Air Base Presence [Image 14 of 24]

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    Chièvres Air Base Presence

    GERMANY

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District construction personnel discuss the progress of ongoing utilities upgrades being delivered for Chièvres Air Base in Belgium March 10, 2026. They are part of Europe District’s Chièvres Resident Office, which oversees active U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction on Chièvres Air Base in Belgium and in the surrounding region. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 02:37
    Photo ID: 9613277
    VIRIN: 260310-A-WZ074-1031
    Resolution: 6011x4013
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chièvres Air Base Presence [Image 24 of 24], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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