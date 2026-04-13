U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District construction personnel discuss the progress of ongoing utilities upgrades being delivered for Chièvres Air Base in Belgium March 10, 2026. They are part of Europe District’s Chièvres Resident Office, which oversees active U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction on Chièvres Air Base in Belgium and in the surrounding region. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 02:37
|Photo ID:
|9613277
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-WZ074-1031
|Resolution:
|6011x4013
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chièvres Air Base Presence [Image 24 of 24], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.