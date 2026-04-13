Chièvres Air Base Presence

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District construction personnel discuss the progress of ongoing utilities upgrades being delivered for Chièvres Air Base in Belgium March 10, 2026. They are part of Europe District’s Chièvres Resident Office, which oversees active U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction on Chièvres Air Base in Belgium and in the surrounding region. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)