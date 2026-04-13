Chièvres Air Base West DSO Construction

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Capt. Alexander Cartaya checks interior progress on construction of the Department of War Education Activity, Europe West District’s new offices being built on Chièvres Air Base in Belgium March 10, 2026. DoWEA’s Europe West District operates 17 schools in four countries across two time zones and this modern, new workplace will support that mission. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)