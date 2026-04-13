Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Army Civil Works Secretary Adam Telle and distinguished guests salute the flag during the national anthem at the Everglades Agricultural Area acceleration announcement. (U.S. Army photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 22:39
|Photo ID:
|9613066
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-AZ289-5061
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH BAY, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area [Image 27 of 27], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.