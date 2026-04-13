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    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area [Image 12 of 27]

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    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area

    SOUTH BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle announced decisive action to fast-track completion of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project, with construction now targeted for completion by 2029 and select project actions delegated to the State of Florida.

    Expedited completion of the EAA Reservoir Project is a prime example of the Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork initiative in action: to finish nationally significant work with greater effort and emphasis and leverage support from our non-federal partners as a force multiplier for faster delivery. (U.S. Army photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 22:39
    Photo ID: 9613053
    VIRIN: 260413-A-AZ289-5188
    Resolution: 17579x11870
    Size: 86.13 MB
    Location: SOUTH BAY, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area [Image 27 of 27], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area

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    TAGS

    EAA
    Everglades
    USACE
    BINP
    Adam Telle
    CorpsEnvironment

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