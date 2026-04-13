Date Taken: 04.13.2026 Date Posted: 04.13.2026 22:40 Photo ID: 9613044 VIRIN: 260413-A-AZ289-5291 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 18.25 MB Location: SOUTH BAY, FLORIDA, US

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This work, Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area [Image 27 of 27], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.