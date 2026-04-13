Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens as U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., speaks at the Everglades Agricultural Area acceleration announcement. (U.S. Army photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 22:40
|Photo ID:
|9613044
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-AZ289-5291
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|18.25 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH BAY, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area [Image 27 of 27], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.