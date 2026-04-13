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    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area [Image 1 of 27]

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    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area

    SOUTH BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman hosts the Everglades Agricultural Area acceleration announcement.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced $2 billion+ in federal funding to accelerate completion of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir, one of the most important water infrastructure projects in the United States.

    The EAA Reservoir project is key to safeguarding drinking water for millions of Floridians and restoring this vital ecosystem. The Everglades is a $1 trillion asset to Florida's economy, supporting jobs, tourism, fisheries, and the quality of life that makes Florida so special. (U.S. Army photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 22:39
    Photo ID: 9613067
    VIRIN: 260413-A-AZ289-5057
    Resolution: 5844x3751
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: SOUTH BAY, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area [Image 27 of 27], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area

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