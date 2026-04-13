Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area

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Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle announced decisive action to fast-track completion of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project, with construction now targeted for completion by 2029 and select project actions delegated to the State of Florida.



Expedited completion of the EAA Reservoir Project is a prime example of the Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork initiative in action: to finish nationally significant work with greater effort and emphasis and leverage support from our non-federal partners as a force multiplier for faster delivery. (U.S. Army photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)