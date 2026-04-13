Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman salutes the flag during the Everglades Agricultural Area acceleration announcement.



TODAY, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced $2 billion+ in federal funding to accelerate completion of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir, one of the most important water infrastructure projects in the United States.



The EAA Reservoir project is key to safeguarding drinking water for millions of Floridians and restoring this vital ecosystem. The Everglades is a $1 trillion asset to Florida's economy, supporting jobs, tourism, fisheries, and the quality of life that makes Florida so special. (U.S. Army photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)