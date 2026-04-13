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    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area [Image 8 of 27]

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    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area

    SOUTH BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly speaks at the Everglades Agricultural Area acceleration announcement.

    A 2025 agreement between the U.S. Army and Florida advanced construction by five years, a move supported by the Trump administration's FY26 budget. The reservoir will capture and treat 78 billion gallons of water from Lake Okeechobee, delivering 470 billion gallons of clean water annually to the Everglades and Florida Bay. (U.S. Army photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 22:39
    Photo ID: 9613060
    VIRIN: 260413-A-AZ289-5159
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 13.61 MB
    Location: SOUTH BAY, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area [Image 27 of 27], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area

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    TAGS

    EAA
    Everglades
    Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly
    USACE
    BINP
    CorpsEnvironment

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