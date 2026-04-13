Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly speaks at the Everglades Agricultural Area acceleration announcement.



A 2025 agreement between the U.S. Army and Florida advanced construction by five years, a move supported by the Trump administration's FY26 budget. The reservoir will capture and treat 78 billion gallons of water from Lake Okeechobee, delivering 470 billion gallons of clean water annually to the Everglades and Florida Bay. (U.S. Army photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)