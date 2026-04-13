Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa

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A Nebraska Army National Guard Soldier assigned to the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade holds his child during a send-off ceremony at Lincoln Northwest High School in Lincoln, Nebraska, April 11, 2026. The ceremony provided an opportunity for Soldiers to spend time with loved ones before deploying to the Horn of Africa for ten months. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)