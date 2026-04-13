Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa

Photo By Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns | A Nebraska Army National Guard Soldier assigned to the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade holds his child during a send-off ceremony at Lincoln Northwest High School in Lincoln, Nebraska, April 11, 2026. The ceremony provided an opportunity for Soldiers to spend time with loved ones before deploying to the Horn of Africa for ten months. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns) see less | View Image Page

LINCOLN, Nebraska – Soldiers of the Lincoln-based 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade headquarters support company and 234th Brigade Signal Company officially began their journey back to the Horn of Africa during a departure ceremony held April 11, 2026, at Lincoln Northwest High School.

The ceremony served as an official farewell for the Nebraska Army Guard Soldiers and their families, who had gathered in the hundreds to mark the start of the unit’s mission to Africa.

The deployment marks a return to a familiar theater for the Nebraska Army Guard units. While in Africa, the Nebraska Soldiers will provide for the command and control of U.S. and coalition units in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, which is responsible for conducting operations in the region that enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional security and stability, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and coalition interests.

The deployment is expected to last ten months.

The sendoff ceremony gave the Soldiers an opportunity to spend time with their families and friends, and receive messages of support from multiple Nebraska state, federal and military leaders.

“The highest calling in government is to keep us safe,” said Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, who said the Army Guard Soldiers deploying will do just that by helping strengthen alliances and protect U.S. and coalition interests in the Horn of Africa region. “Just a gigantic thank you. We have so much pride and are so thankful for you who have said yes to this mission.”

“It’s a big deal,” Pillen added, “and we just can’t thank you enough.”

Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Nebraska adjutant general, echoed those thoughts, adding he understood the sense of nervousness and anticipation the Soldiers and their families were feeling.

“We know the stresses and emotions that events like these can have on your families,” said Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Nebraska adjutant general. “The families are the heart and the strength of our organization, and we are honored that you are part of our team.”

Other speakers included Nebraska Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, U.S. Senators Deb Fisher and Pete Ricketts and U.S. Representative Mike Flood and brigade commander Col. Eric Hunsberger. Each took time to thank the Soldiers and their families for the service and the sacrifices they will make during the deployment.

"’We are not here to curse the darkness, but to light the candle that can guide us through that darkness to a safe and sane future’ Those words were by John F. Kennedy more than half a century ago and those words describe the Nebraska National Guard and this mission," said Ricketts. “Thank you to all the women and men of the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and 234th Brigade Signal Company. We are grateful for your service and your sacrifice to keep us safe and to guide us on that path for a safe and sane future.”

The ceremony concluded with the audience standing for the playing of "The Army Goes Rolling Along," signifying the unit’s final formal step before beginning their transition to theater operations. For some in the crowd, the ceremony marked a return to a region they have served in before. For others, it represented the start of something completely new as they were about to begin their first overseas tour.

For Staff Sgt. Logan Schiermeyer, who previously deployed with the 67th MEB during a similar deployment to the Horn of Africa in 2021, this mission will involve a few changes from the previous one.

"Besides having a different job and a higher rank, this one will be very different,” Schiermeyer said. “Last time my dad was the first sergeant for our time over there. He has since retired and I am happy that he and the rest of my family are here today.”

Logan’s parents, Shannon and Jason Schiermeyer, said they were extremely proud of Logan and his willingness to take on additional responsibilities during the upcoming deployment. “We love him and commend him for volunteering to go back to help his unit,” Shannon said. “He doubts himself, but I know he is going to do great.” They added that the families of Soldiers who have not deployed before should take comfort in the fact that the 67th MEB has many Soldiers who are highly skilled and have extensive experience working in Africa.

“Time away from loved ones is never easy,” Fisher said. “The days may feel long but I pray that the months will pass quickly and that your day of reunion will come faster than it feels like it will.”