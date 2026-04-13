Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa

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Col. Eric Hunsberger, 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade commander, speaks to Soldiers and families during a send-off ceremony for the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at Lincoln Northwest High School in Lincoln, Nebraska, April 11, 2026. Strong emphasized that families are the "heart and strength" of the organization as the unit prepares to return to the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)