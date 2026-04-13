A Nebraska Army National Guard Soldier says goodbye to a young family member following a send-off ceremony at Lincoln Northwest High School in Lincoln, Nebraska, April 11, 2026. The 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and 234th Brigade Signal Company are deploying to Africa to support operations that enhance partner nation capacity and regional stability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 14:07
|Photo ID:
|9612048
|VIRIN:
|260411-Z-VY191-1031
|Resolution:
|4198x2799
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa
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