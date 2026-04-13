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    Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa [Image 8 of 11]

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    Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa

    NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Nebraska adjutant general, speaks to Soldiers and families during a send-off ceremony for the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at Lincoln Northwest High School in Lincoln, Nebraska, April 11, 2026. Strong emphasized that families are the "heart and strength" of the organization as the unit prepares to return to the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 14:07
    Photo ID: 9612051
    VIRIN: 260411-Z-VY191-1027
    Resolution: 4700x3133
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa
    Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa
    Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa
    Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa
    Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa
    Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa
    Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa
    Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa
    Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa
    Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa
    Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa

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    Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa

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    Nebraska
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