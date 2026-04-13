Date Taken: 04.11.2026 Date Posted: 04.13.2026 14:07 Photo ID: 9612055 VIRIN: 260411-Z-VY191-1037 Resolution: 3745x2497 Size: 1.11 MB Location: NEBRASKA, US

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This work, Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.