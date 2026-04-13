U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts addresses Soldiers of the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and 234th Brigade Signal Company during a send-off ceremony in Lincoln, Nebraska, April 11, 2026. During his remarks, Ricketts quoted John F. Kennedy to describe the unit’s mission to promote regional security and stability in Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 14:07
|Photo ID:
|9612034
|VIRIN:
|260411-Z-VY191-1022
|Resolution:
|4307x2871
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa
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