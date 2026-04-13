U.S. Representative Mike Flood speaks to Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers and their families during a send-off ceremony held at Lincoln Northwest High School in Lincoln, Nebraska, April 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the official start of a ten-month deployment to the Horn of Africa for the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 14:07
|Photo ID:
|9612039
|VIRIN:
|260411-Z-VY191-1024
|Resolution:
|4603x3069
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa
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