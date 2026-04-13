Family, Friends of 67th MEB Soldiers Gather to Say Farewell During a Send-off Ceremony for the Unit’s Deployment to the Horn of Africa

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U.S. Representative Mike Flood speaks to Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers and their families during a send-off ceremony held at Lincoln Northwest High School in Lincoln, Nebraska, April 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the official start of a ten-month deployment to the Horn of Africa for the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)