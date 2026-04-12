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    Show-me Saturday [Image 11 of 11]

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    Show-me Saturday

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Leadership from the U.S. Air National Guard 120th Airlift Wing, pose for a photo with members from the 120th AW command post office, during a “Show-me Saturday” at Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, April 11, 2026. The command staff conducts these walk-throughs to get a behind-the-scenes look at units’ operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2019
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 16:45
    Photo ID: 9610322
    VIRIN: 260411-F-MI946-1284
    Resolution: 5188x3452
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Show-me Saturday [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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