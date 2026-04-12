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Leadership from the U.S. Air National Guard 120th Airlift Wing, pose for a photo with members from the 120th AW command post office, during a “Show-me Saturday” at Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, April 11, 2026. The command staff conducts these walk-throughs to get a behind-the-scenes look at units’ operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)