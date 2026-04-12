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    Show-me Saturday [Image 8 of 11]

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    Show-me Saturday

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern 

    120th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Heidi Hammett, 120th Munitions Squadron member, showcases different munitions stored on base during a “Show-me Saturday” at Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, April 11, 2026. The 120th MUNS is responsible for storing, maintaining, and delivering quality munitions and maintaining munitions release systems, assuring mission readiness for the 120th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2019
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 16:45
    Photo ID: 9610319
    VIRIN: 260411-F-MI946-1151
    Resolution: 5053x3362
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Show-me Saturday [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MUNS
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