U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Herman, 120th Force Support Squadron services member, showcases operations conducted on a mobile kitchen trailer during a “Show-me Saturday” at Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, April 11, 2026. Services Airmen manage and direct Force Support programs, operations, and retail operations for mission sustainment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 16:45
|Photo ID:
|9610311
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-MI946-1014
|Resolution:
|5478x3645
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Show-me Saturday [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.