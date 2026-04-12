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Leadership from the U.S. Air National Guard 120th Airlift Wing, meet with Airmen from the 120th Force Support Squadron services unit, during a “Show-me Saturday” at Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, April 11, 2026. Services Airmen manage and direct Force Support programs, operations, and retail operations for mission sustainment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)