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U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Carson Lum, 120th Operations Support Squadron aviation resource manager, showcases operations conducted in their shop during a “Show-me Saturday” at Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, April 11, 2026. Aviation Resource Management specialists manage flight records, scheduling, and training for aircrew, serving as the final check to ensure pilots are qualified and safe to fly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)