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U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Hunter Willis, 120th Munitions Squadron member, showcases different munitions stored on base during a “Show-me Saturday” at Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, April 11, 2026. The 120th MUNS is responsible for storing, maintaining, and delivering quality munitions and maintaining munitions release systems, assuring mission readiness for the 120th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)