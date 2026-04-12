Leadership from the U.S. Air National Guard 120th Airlift Wing, pose for a photo with members from the 120th Munitions Squadron, during a “Show-me Saturday” at Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, April 11, 2026. The command staff conducts these walk-throughs to get a behind-the-scenes look at units’ operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 16:45
|Photo ID:
|9610321
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-MI946-1278
|Resolution:
|5403x3595
|Size:
|5.94 MB
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Show-me Saturday [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.