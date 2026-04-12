Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Matthew Widhalm, 120th Medical Group administrator, showcases operations conducted at the admin desk during a “Show-me Saturday” at Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, April 11, 2026. These administrators oversee medical materiel, patient records, resource management, and facility operations, ensuring every patient receives top-rate care. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)