U.S. Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Matthew Widhalm, 120th Medical Group administrator, showcases operations conducted at the admin desk during a “Show-me Saturday” at Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, April 11, 2026. These administrators oversee medical materiel, patient records, resource management, and facility operations, ensuring every patient receives top-rate care. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 16:45
|Photo ID:
|9610317
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-MI946-1128
|Resolution:
|4837x3218
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Show-me Saturday [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.