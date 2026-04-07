Dental Operations Aboard USS Boxer

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Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Renato Mallari, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), performs a dental cleaning on Airman Logan Marchetti, also assigned to Boxer, in the ship’s dental ward, April 8, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)