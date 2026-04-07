(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dental Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dental Operations Aboard USS Boxer

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Seaman Dustin Drake 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Renato Mallari, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), performs a dental cleaning on Airman Logan Marchetti, also assigned to Boxer, in the ship’s dental ward, April 8, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 20:01
    Photo ID: 9606402
    VIRIN: 260408-N-UC201-1130
    Resolution: 5244x3496
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dental Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 9 of 9], by SN Dustin Drake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer Loads NATO Sea Sparrow Missile System
    Boxer CO Call with Junior Sailors
    Boxer CO Call with Junior Sailors
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer CO E5 Call
    VMM 163 Marines Conduct Aircraft Maintenance Aboard Boxer
    Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Maintenance
    Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Maintenance
    Dental Operations Aboard USS Boxer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Hospital Corpsman
    Medical Readiness
    health and wellness
    daily operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery