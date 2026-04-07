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    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 9]

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    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aiden Williamson 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct preflight checks on a GAU-17/A gatling gun of a UH-1Y Venom from the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), April 7, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aiden Williamson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 20:05
    Photo ID: 9606394
    VIRIN: 260407-N-BB260-1156
    Resolution: 4787x3191
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boxer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SA Aiden Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    mission readiness
    VMM 163 Reinforced
    Flight operations
    BOXARG capabilities

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