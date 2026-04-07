Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

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U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct preflight checks on a GAU-17/A gatling gun of a UH-1Y Venom from the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), April 7, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aiden Williamson)