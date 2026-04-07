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    VMM 163 Marines Conduct Aircraft Maintenance Aboard Boxer [Image 6 of 9]

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    VMM 163 Marines Conduct Aircraft Maintenance Aboard Boxer

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Robert Groth, an airframe mechanic assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, performs maintenance on an MV-22 Osprey on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), April 7, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 20:04
    Photo ID: 9606396
    VIRIN: 260407-N-CO542-1113
    Resolution: 3515x5273
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VMM 163 Marines Conduct Aircraft Maintenance Aboard Boxer [Image 9 of 9], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Aircraft maintenance
    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    mission readiness
    VMM 163 Reinforced
    BOXARG capabilities

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