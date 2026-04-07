Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Maintenance

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Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Halen Schwendinger, left, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dakota Reeping, a flight equipment technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), conduct life raft maintenance in the ship’s parachute rigger shop, April 7, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)