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    Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Maintenance [Image 7 of 9]

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    Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Maintenance

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Seaman Dustin Drake 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Halen Schwendinger, left, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dakota Reeping, a flight equipment technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), conduct life raft maintenance in the ship’s parachute rigger shop, April 7, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 20:03
    Photo ID: 9606397
    VIRIN: 260407-N-UC201-1008
    Resolution: 2991x4486
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by SN Dustin Drake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    mission readiness
    VMM 163 Reinforced
    Maintenance
    BOXARG capabilities

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