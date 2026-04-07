Boxer CO Call with Junior Sailors

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Capt. Eli Owre, commanding officer of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), addresses Sailors during a junior enlisted call on the ship’s mess decks, April 4, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Miles)