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    Boxer CO Call with Junior Sailors [Image 3 of 9]

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    Boxer CO Call with Junior Sailors

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Capt. Eli Owre, commanding officer of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), addresses Sailors during a junior enlisted call on the ship’s mess decks, April 4, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Miles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 20:06
    Photo ID: 9606391
    VIRIN: 260404-N-MH008-1043
    Resolution: 7424x11136
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boxer CO Call with Junior Sailors [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Mentorship
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Captain's Call
    Mission Readiness
    Junior Sailors
    Deckplate Leadership

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