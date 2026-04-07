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    Boxer CO E5 Call [Image 5 of 9]

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    Boxer CO E5 Call

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aiden Williamson 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Capt. Eli Owre, commanding officer of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), addresses Sailors during a second class petty officer call on the ship’s mess decks, April 7, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aiden Williamson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 20:05
    Photo ID: 9606392
    VIRIN: 260407-N-BB260-1216
    Resolution: 4795x3197
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boxer CO E5 Call [Image 9 of 9], by SA Aiden Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Mentorship
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Captain's Call
    Mission Readiness
    Deckplate Leadership
    2nd Class Petty Officer

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