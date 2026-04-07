Boxer CO E5 Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Eli Owre, commanding officer of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), addresses Sailors during a second class petty officer call on the ship’s mess decks, April 7, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aiden Williamson)