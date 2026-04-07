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    Boxer Loads NATO Sea Sparrow Missile System [Image 1 of 9]

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    Boxer Loads NATO Sea Sparrow Missile System

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.04.2026

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Sailor O'Rear 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Fire Controlman 3rd Class Christopher Munguia, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), observes ammunition handing operations for the ship’s NATO Sea Sparrow missile system, April 4, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sailor O’Rear)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 20:07
    Photo ID: 9606389
    VIRIN: 260404-N-JB196-1196
    Resolution: 3245x4867
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boxer Loads NATO Sea Sparrow Missile System [Image 9 of 9], by SR Sailor O'Rear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Fire Controlman
    mission readiness
    Ordnance
    BOXARG capabilities
    RIM 162D Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM)

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