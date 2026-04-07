Boxer Loads NATO Sea Sparrow Missile System

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Fire Controlman 3rd Class Christopher Munguia, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), observes ammunition handing operations for the ship’s NATO Sea Sparrow missile system, April 4, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sailor O’Rear)