New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Two

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U.S. Army Spc. Samuel Feiner, assigned to Bravo Company 642nd, 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, competes in the swimming portion of the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, in New Windsor, N.Y., Mar. 24, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)