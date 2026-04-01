New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Two

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Pahola Nunez, an aviation operations specialist with Alpha Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, competes in the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency swim event during the New York National Guard Best Warrior Competition, in New Windsor, N.Y., Mar. 24, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)