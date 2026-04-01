U.S. Army Spc. Samuel Feiner, assigned to Bravo Company 642nd, 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, competes in the swimming portion of the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, in New Windsor, N.Y., Mar. 24, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 08:18
|Photo ID:
|9599586
|VIRIN:
|260324-Z-VH966-5228
|Resolution:
|5376x3584
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|NEW WINDSOR, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Two [Image 81 of 81], by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.