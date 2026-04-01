U.S. Army Spc. Trevor lock, a military police officer with the 105th Military Police Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion, 153rd Troop Command, competes in the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency swim event during the New York National Guard Best Warrior Competition, in New Windsor, N.Y., Mar. 24, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 08:18
|Photo ID:
|9599582
|VIRIN:
|260324-Z-VH966-5063
|Resolution:
|5173x3449
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|NEW WINDSOR, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Two [Image 81 of 81], by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.