U.S. Army Sgt. Donald James, a signal support systems specialist with 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, swims in the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency portion of the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition in New Windsor, N.Y., March 25, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 08:18
|Photo ID:
|9599585
|VIRIN:
|260324-Z-VH966-5150
|Resolution:
|4483x2989
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|NEW WINDSOR, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Two [Image 81 of 81], by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.