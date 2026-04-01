New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Two

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U.S. Army Sgt. Donald James, a signal support systems specialist with 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, swims in the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency portion of the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition in New Windsor, N.Y., March 25, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)