Date Taken: 03.24.2026 Date Posted: 04.06.2026 08:18 Photo ID: 9599578 VIRIN: 260324-Z-VH966-4070 Resolution: 5364x3576 Size: 3.24 MB Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US

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This work, New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Two [Image 81 of 81], by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.