U.S. Army Spc. Jerry Remy, an infantryman with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, competes in the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 at West Point, N.Y., Mar. 24, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 08:18
|Photo ID:
|9599578
|VIRIN:
|260324-Z-VH966-4070
|Resolution:
|5364x3576
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Two [Image 81 of 81], by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.