New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Two

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Jablanski, a construction engineering supervisor and combat engineer with Alpha Company, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, competes in the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency swim event during the New York National Guard Best Warrior Competition, in New Windsor, N.Y., Mar. 24, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)