New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Two

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U.S. Army Sgt. Derek Tucker, assigned to 153rd Troop Command, 105th Military Police, competes in the swimming portion of the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, in New Windsor, N.Y., Mar. 24, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)