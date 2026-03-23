Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage

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260331-N-ST310-1035 BETHPAGE, NY (March 31, 2026) Liquid Phase Granular Activated Carbon Units, pictured here, assist with the removal of 1,4-dioxane and residual trichloroethylene (TCE). After final treatment, water is discharged into stormwater basins, allowing clean water to return to the aquifer to support long term groundwater supply. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released)