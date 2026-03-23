Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage

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260331-N-ST310-1031 BETHPAGE, NY (March 31, 2026) The groundwater treatment includes an aeration process to remove volatile organic compounds (VOCs), filtration to remove solids, advanced oxidation technology to destroy VOCs, such as TCE and 1,4 dioxane, and granular activated carbon as a final step to remove any remaining tastes, odors, or trace impurities from the treated water. Treated water is then discharged into stormwater basins, allowing clean water to return to the aquifer to support long term groundwater supply. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released)