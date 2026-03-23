260331-N-ST310-1025 BETHPAGE, NY (March 31, 2026) (L-R) Commissioner Amanda Lefton of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC); Congressman Thomas Suozzi of New York’s 3rd Congressional District; Karnig Ohannessian, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Environment and Mission Readiness; and Bethpage Water District Superintendent Michael Boufis tour the Bethpage Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant, March 31. The treatment plant is a major milestone for the Bethpage community to protect public health and restore groundwater. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 17:24
|Photo ID:
|9592839
|VIRIN:
|260331-N-ST310-1025
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|BETHPAGE, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage [Image 12 of 12], by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
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