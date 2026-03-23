Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage

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260331-N-ST310-1025 BETHPAGE, NY (March 31, 2026) (L-R) Commissioner Amanda Lefton of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC); Congressman Thomas Suozzi of New York’s 3rd Congressional District; Karnig Ohannessian, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Environment and Mission Readiness; and Bethpage Water District Superintendent Michael Boufis tour the Bethpage Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant, March 31. The treatment plant is a major milestone for the Bethpage community to protect public health and restore groundwater. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released)