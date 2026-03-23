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    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage [Image 8 of 12]

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    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage

    BETHPAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    260331-N-ST310-1025 BETHPAGE, NY (March 31, 2026) (L-R) Commissioner Amanda Lefton of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC); Congressman Thomas Suozzi of New York’s 3rd Congressional District; Karnig Ohannessian, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Environment and Mission Readiness; and Bethpage Water District Superintendent Michael Boufis tour the Bethpage Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant, March 31. The treatment plant is a major milestone for the Bethpage community to protect public health and restore groundwater. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 17:24
    Photo ID: 9592839
    VIRIN: 260331-N-ST310-1025
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: BETHPAGE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage [Image 12 of 12], by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage

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    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage

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    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    water quality
    Bethpage
    environmental

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