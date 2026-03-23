Photo By David Todd | 260331-N-ST310-1021 BETHPAGE, NY (March 31, 2026) A ribbon-cutting was held for the Bethpage Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant, March 31. Pictured Center (L-R) Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino; Commissioner Amanda Lefton of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC); Karnig Ohannessian, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Environment and Mission Readiness; Congressman Thomas Suozzi of New York’s 3rd Congressional District; and Bethpage Water District Superintendent Michael Boufis. The event marked a major milestone for the Bethpage community in protecting public health and restoring groundwater quality, representing a significant step in advancing the Navy’s groundwater plume restoration efforts. Construction began in 2021, and the Navy invested approximately $46 million in this phase, including installation of deep recovery wells. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released) see less | View Image Page

Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage

BETHPAGE, NY – The Navy marked a major milestone today in its effort to protect public health and restore groundwater quality in the Bethpage community with a ribbon‑cutting for the Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant, part of the Navy’s ongoing Environmental Restoration Program for Former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP) Bethpage. The plant is approaching full operational status and represents a significant step in advancing the Navy’s groundwater plume restoration effort. Construction began in 2021, and the Navy invested approximately $46 million in this phase to bring the plant online, including deep recovery wells.

Karnig Ohannessian, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Environment and Mission Readiness; Congressman Thomas Suozzi of New York’s 3rd Congressional District; and Commissioner Amanda Lefton of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) joined federal, state, and local officials on‑site for the event.

“Today’s milestone reflects decades of sustained effort, scientific rigor, and partnership with the Bethpage community,” Ohannessian said. “The Navy remains fully committed to protecting human health and restoring the aquifer, and our goal is to ensure it stays safe and protected for generations to come.”

The groundwater plume is a deep, migrating area of groundwater impacted by volatile organic compounds (VOCs), primarily trichloroethylene (TCE) and 1,4-dioxane, resulting from historic manufacturing and testing operations at the former Navy and Northrop Grumman complexes. The plume reflects decades‑old releases associated with aircraft production that began in the 1940s.

Since the mid‑1990s, the Navy has conducted extensive investigations and implemented multiple cleanup systems to contain the spread of the plume and remove contaminants. The Phase II system fulfills a major action required under the Navy’s 2003 Record of Decision and addresses a significant portion of the Navy’s 2021 Explanation of Significant Differences.

The Phase II Plant uses six strategically placed recovery wells to extract approximately 3 million gallons of groundwater per day from depths ranging between 500 and 750 feet below ground surface. Four wells are located within the most contaminated portion of the plume, and two additional wells are positioned downgradient to help prevent the plume from spreading. Extracted groundwater is conveyed through 8,700 feet of piping to the new 9,600‑square‑foot groundwater treatment plant on a 1.2‑acre Navy‑owned parcel in a commercial area of Bethpage in Long Island. The building was designed to blend with the surrounding community, featuring an architectural style that complements nearby civic structures, such as the adjacent Bethpage Fire Department.

“Phase II represents years of planning, coordination, and technical work coming together,” said Melissa Cushing, the current NAVFAC Project Manager for Former NWIRP Bethpage. “Bringing this system online marks a major achievement for the team, and it significantly strengthens our ability to contain the plume and protect the aquifer. This milestone reflects the dedication of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), our engineers, our contractors, and our partners at the federal, state, and local level.”

The treatment includes an aeration process to remove VOCs, filtration to remove solids, advanced oxidation technology to destroy VOCs, such as TCE and 1,4‑dioxane, and granular activated carbon as a final step to remove any remaining tastes, odors, or trace impurities from the treated water. Treated water is then discharged into stormwater basins, allowing clean water to return to the aquifer and support long‑term groundwater supply. Initial system testing began in late 2025, and continuous treatment plant operation started in February 2026. With the recent startup of additional recovery wells, the Navy expects to reach full design capacity in mid‑2026 as the remaining wells get connected and come online.

“This day has been a long time coming,” Congressman Suozzi said. “Since I came to Congress in 2017, almost a decade ago, remediation of this plume has been one of my highest priorities … opening this treatment facility today is an enormous milestone – it will make our water cleaner, our environment safer, and serves as tangible evidence that after years of work, this plume is being remediated. Congratulations to everyone involved, and let’s keep going!”

The launch of the Phase II Plant builds on more than 25 years of cleanup progress in Bethpage, reflecting a sustained effort to understand the plume, contain its movement, and remove contamination from the aquifer. Key milestones include the 2000 cleanup of contaminated soils and shallow groundwater at Former NWIRP Bethpage Site 1; the 2009 startup of a major treatment plant that removed another off-site hotspot and now supports Phase I groundwater extraction; and the installation of new wells and interim treatment systems between 2021 and 2024 to accelerate plume containment. Between 2025 and 2026, the Navy added additional recovery wells and expanded the existing treatment plant to support Phase II.

Together with the Navy’s source‑area cleanups, the Phase I system, Northrop Grumman’s on‑site containment system, and the new plant, the Navy estimates that more than 97 percent of the contaminated groundwater plume is now under active control, and more than 20 percent of the total contamination has been removed. The Navy continues to work closely with NYSDEC, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), and the water districts on current and future restoration efforts.

While significant progress has been made in cleaning up the groundwater plume’s source areas, the launch of Phase II marks the beginning of a more advanced stage of groundwater restoration. Project leaders emphasized the system enhances long‑term control of the plume, increases overall treatment capacity, and integrates seamlessly with the broader network of systems already operating across Bethpage. They also noted that the expanded extraction and treatment footprint provides greater control over the plume’s southern migration and improves the Navy’s ability to intercept contamination earlier and more efficiently, resulting in a stronger overall impact.

“All of these treatment systems are designed to work together as one coordinated network,” said David Brayack, a longtime project manager with engineering services company Tetra Tech, one of two contracted environmental firms helping to oversee the project. “The new Phase II Plant is the heart of that network and getting it running marks a major step forward in restoring the aquifer for the long-term. Phase II expands the Navy’s ability to capture and clean groundwater farther south, where the plume has migrated over time.”

NYSDEC Commissioner Lefton echoed the teamwork and effort it took to bring the plant from concept to fruition.

“There are some of the best teams that have come together … the water districts, the Navy, DEC, Congressman Suozzi, and our Supervisor Joseph Saladino [and others),” she explained. “So many people have contributed to make this happen today, and it’s really a tremendous achievement that we are so proud to be celebrating with all of you.”

In addition to constructing treatment systems, the Navy has negotiated and provided compensation to two local water districts that have been or may be impacted by the plume. The Navy also provides treatment for VOC removal at a third district and is negotiating upgrades to address 1,4-dioxane. Operation of the Phase II Plant, expected to continue for several decades, will remove many contaminants from groundwater, reduce and ultimately eliminate impacts on public water supplies, and will maintain the overall groundwater supply through treated-water recharge.

“Although the system is now operational, our work here isn’t done,” Brayack explained. “Removing the remaining contamination will take many years because groundwater moves slowly deep underground, and cleanup at this scale simply takes time. The Navy has the right tools, the right systems, and the right long‑term strategy in place to make a meaningful impact. What’s important is that the cleanup is moving in the right direction, and the Navy is committed to staying the course until the job is completed.”

The Navy is also preparing for the next major step: the Phase III Groundwater Treatment Plant, to be located south of the Southern State Parkway. This phase will capture portions of the groundwater plume that extend beyond the reach of Phase II Plant, ensuring contamination continues to be intercepted as it moves farther downgradient (farther south, in the direction groundwater naturally flows). Phase III will add new recovery wells and a treatment plant, providing another layer of protection for the aquifer and surrounding communities. The Navy expects the Phase III Plant to be operational in late 2028, and interim treatment systems at existing recovery wells will continue operating to maintain plume control during construction.

“With Phase II operational and Phase III moving forward, the Navy remains committed to sustained stewardship of the aquifer and continued partnership with the Bethpage community as restoration efforts progress and oversight continues,” Ohannessian said. “Community input, especially through the semiannual Restoration Advisory Board, has played an important role throughout the cleanup process, and that partnership will continue as we move into the next phase of work. Together, these efforts reflect a commitment to restoring the aquifer and protecting groundwater for future generations.”

NWIRP Bethpage was established in 1942 as a Government-Owned, Contractor-Operated facility supporting research, prototyping, testing and assembly of military aircraft. Northrop Grumman operated the site until 1998, when the property was returned to Navy control. Over the past three decades, the Navy has worked closely with federal and state regulators, local water districts, elected officials and the community to address environmental impacts from historic operations.

To learn more about the history and cleanup efforts at Former NWIRP Bethpage, visit: https://www.navfac.navy.mil/Divisions/Environmental/Products-and-Services/Environmental-Restoration/Mid-Atlantic/Bethpage-NWIRP.

To get involved and become a Bethpage Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) member, visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/Divisions/Environmental/Products-and-Services/Environmental-Restoration/Mid-Atlantic/Bethpage-NWIRP/Community-Outreach/.

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