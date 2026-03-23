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    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage [Image 7 of 12]

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    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage

    BETHPAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    260331-N-ST310-1024 BETHPAGE, NY (March 31, 2026) A ribbon-cutting was held for the Bethpage Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant, March 31. Pictured Center (L-R) Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino; Commissioner Amanda Lefton of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC); Karnig Ohannessian, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Environment and Mission Readiness; Congressman Thomas Suozzi of New York’s 3rd Congressional District; and Bethpage Water District Superintendent Michael Boufis. The event marked a major milestone for the Bethpage community in protecting public health and restoring groundwater quality, representing a significant step in advancing the Navy’s groundwater plume restoration efforts. Construction began in 2021, and the Navy invested approximately $46 million in this phase, including installation of deep recovery wells. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 17:24
    Photo ID: 9592822
    VIRIN: 260331-N-ST310-1024
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: BETHPAGE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage [Image 12 of 12], by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage

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    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage

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    NAVFAC
    water quality
    Bethpage
    environmental

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