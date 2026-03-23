Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage

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260331-N-ST310-1024 BETHPAGE, NY (March 31, 2026) A ribbon-cutting was held for the Bethpage Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant, March 31. Pictured Center (L-R) Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino; Commissioner Amanda Lefton of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC); Karnig Ohannessian, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Environment and Mission Readiness; Congressman Thomas Suozzi of New York’s 3rd Congressional District; and Bethpage Water District Superintendent Michael Boufis. The event marked a major milestone for the Bethpage community in protecting public health and restoring groundwater quality, representing a significant step in advancing the Navy’s groundwater plume restoration efforts. Construction began in 2021, and the Navy invested approximately $46 million in this phase, including installation of deep recovery wells. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released)