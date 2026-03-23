Date Taken: 03.31.2026 Date Posted: 03.31.2026 17:24 Photo ID: 9592842 VIRIN: 260331-N-ST310-1032 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.01 MB Location: BETHPAGE, NEW YORK, US

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This work, Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage [Image 12 of 12], by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.