260331-N-ST310-1032 BETHPAGE, NY (March 31, 2026) Treated water is discharged into stormwater basins, allowing clean water to return to the aquifer to support long term groundwater supply. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 17:24
|Photo ID:
|9592842
|VIRIN:
|260331-N-ST310-1032
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|BETHPAGE, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage [Image 12 of 12], by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
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